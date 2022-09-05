Weather alert: Rains to continue in Andhra Pradesh for next three days

The weather Department has announced that there is a possibility of heavy rains in two Telugu states for the next three days and people are advised to be alert. The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has said that there will be thunder and lightening rains at many places in Telangana.



In a statement, the director of the meteorological center said that there is a possibility of light to heavy rains in many places as the north-south trough continues from southeast Madhya Pradesh to Comorin region across Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra and Karnataka up to 0.9 km above sea level.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh is also likely to receive light to moderate rains for three days, the Amaravati Meteorological Center said. It is said that rains with thunder and lightning may occur in parts of the state. It is explained that South/Southwest winds are blowing in the lower troposphere enclosure over Yanam.