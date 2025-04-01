Weather Forecast: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast warning of potential rain and thunderstorms in various regions of Andhra Pradesh over the next three days. This weather pattern is attributed to a trough extending from South Chhattisgarh to a surface circulation over Madhya Maharashtra, as well as ongoing formations in the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Residents of North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam can expect light to moderate rains or thundershowers in isolated areas today, with temperature highs predicted to decrease by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Tomorrow, conditions may worsen, as light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in several locations, with thunderstorms likely to occur in a few areas. Strong gusty winds, ranging from 30 to 40 km/h, are expected to accompany these storms, while temperatures are anticipated to remain cool. By the following day, the intensity of rain and thunderstorms may increase further, with gusty winds possibly reaching speeds of 40 to 50 km/h.

In South Coast Andhra Pradesh, today’s weather is similar to that of the north, with light to moderate rains or thundershowers anticipated in isolated spots. Maximum temperatures will also see a decrease of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Rain and thunderstorms are forecasted to continue tomorrow, particularly in localized areas, accompanied by strong gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 km/h.

Meanwhile, in Rayalaseema, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are expected today in isolated areas, along with a comparable temperature drop. Tomorrow's outlook is consistent, though the potential for thunderstorms appears to increase, with gusty winds likely reaching 30 to 40 km/h. Notably, the area may experience heavy rainfall, with light to moderate thundershowers expected at several locations, and gusty winds possibly escalating to 40 to 50 km/h.