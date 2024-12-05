Weather Forecast: Rains likely for AP and Yanam next three days

In a significant weather update, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for the next three days, predicting light to moderate rains across various regions of Andhra Pradesh, including Yanam, as a low-tropospheric depression brings moisture from the east and southeast.

In North Coast Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, the residents can expect light to moderate rains or thundershowers at one or two locations, with thunderstorms also anticipated in isolated areas on Thursday. The rain is expected to continue on Friday and Saturday, with light to moderate precipitation likely at one or two places.

Similar weather patterns are set to affect the South Coast, with Thursday bringing light to moderate rains or thundershowers at one or two spots, and thunderstorms possible in isolated regions. This trend is expected to persist on Friday and Saturday, with light to moderate rains likely at one or two locations.

While Rayalaseema will witness a more pronounced effect, with light to moderate rains or thundershowers forecasted at many places on Thursday and Friday. Thunderstorms are also likely at one or two locations during this period. By Saturday, the rainfall is projected to decrease, with light to moderate rains expected at a few places.

As the region braces for rainy weather, residents are advised to stay updated on local forecasts and take necessary precautions against potential thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.