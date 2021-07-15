Weather report: Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema to receive heavy rains on Thursday and Friday

The weather department said that a low-pressure area formed east of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Hyderabad is gradually moving towards the Arabian Sea over the Telangana and Maharashtra region. This caused the wind intensity to gradually decrease. The meteorological department forecasted widespread rains in Rayalaseema and incessant rains in the coastal areas.



The surface periodicity formed along the coasts of southern Odisha and north coastal Andhra extended to the Mediterranean troposphere. The Shear Zone, which is formed by a combination of east and west winds at sea, is 3.1 to 5.8 km above sea level. Is stretched in the middle.



The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rains for the next two days (Thursday and Friday) along the coast and in Rayalaseema. With the rains for the last four days, the ponds became waterlogged and ponds and canals are overflowing.