Weather report: Rains to continue in AP for next two days amid low pressure in the Bay of Bengal

The Telugu states have been witnessing heavy rains for the last three days and all the irrigation projects were flooded with rains. Meanwhile, the Amaravati Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh for the next two days due to the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. Low pressure is still prevailing in the northwestern and western central Bay of Bengal along the southern Odisha-North coastal Andhra. The meteorological department said the northern and southern basins extended from Odisha and the northwestern Bay of Bengal to Tamil Nadu.



As a result, the rains occurred in many parts of Andhra on Tuesday. Dust storms were also reported along the coast. While in the next couple of days with a low-pressure effect, the Amaravati Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rains in some parts of the north coastal Andhra and light to moderate rains on the south coast and one or two places in Rayalaseema.



Meteorological officials have warned people in areas prone to heavy rains with thunder and lightning. People who went to forest works were advised to take shelter in safe areas when it rains. Strong winds of 40-50 km per hour are forecasted along the coast. Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed many parts of the state on Tuesday. During the last 24 hours, Musunur received 5.8 cm of rainfall followed by Sullurupeta 5.5 cm, Chintoor 5 cm, and Narsapuram 4 cm respectively.