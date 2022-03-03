Weather update: Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rains in the next 48 hours

The Krishna district collector J Nivas said heavy rains are likely in the next 48 hours due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and urged the coastal people of the district to be vigilant in this regard and farmers to take precautionary measures to protect their crops.



Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has forecasted that the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen further in the next 48 hours and likely to move west-northwest closer to the Tamil Nadu coast. As a result, the coastal districts are said to receive moderate to heavy rains from March 4 to 7 along with strong winds of 45 to 60 kmph across the coast. Fishermen have been warned not to go hunting as there is a possibility of sea turbulence.

The collector advised those who had already gone hunting into the sea to reach the shore as soon as possible. He appealed to the coastal people not to go swimming in the sea. It is forecasted that Nellore, Chittoor, Krishna, Guntur, Ongole, Kadapa, and Anantapur are likely to receive heavy rainfall due to this low-pressure effect.