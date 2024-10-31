Live
Weather Update: AP likely to receive rains for next three days amid surface circulation
According to the latest report from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a circulation system over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, located south of Andhra Pradesh, is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall to parts of Telangana and Rayalaseema. The IMD has forecasted that Rayalaseema will experience rainfall on Thursday, with clouds moving in and out over the Telugu states throughout the day, coinciding with the celebrations of Diwali.
In North Telangana, light to moderate rains are anticipated to commence from 7 AM and continue until the evening hours. Furthermore, South Rayalaseema is expected to see similar weather conditions, with rain likely after 5 PM and lasting into the late night. Meteorological officials have reassured the public that while some areas may experience rainfall, the likelihood of heavy rains remains minimal.
Recent days have seen varied weather patterns across Telangana, characterized by unpredictable changes. While some regions have experienced rainfall, others have faced strong winds and cooler temperatures. The IMD reported that the air system formed in the Bay of Bengal last week has developed into a low-pressure area but has since begun to weaken.
As the weather continues to fluctuate, the IMD advises residents to stay informed about local conditions, especially during the festive season. The impact of the rainfall is expected to be significant in only a few areas, with most regions experiencing less pronounced effects.