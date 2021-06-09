Weather update: AP to receive rain for next two days amid low pressure in Bay of Bengal on June 11

Weather update in Andhra Pradesh: The Meteorological Department has forecasted rains across the country from the 10th of this month as the southwest monsoon strengthens in the Arabian Sea. It is against this backdrop that Odisha has revealed that low pressure will form in the north Bay of Bengal adjoining West Bengal.



As a result, light to heavy rains are expected in many parts of the North Coastal districts from 11 to 13 this month. Heavy rains are also expected in the eastern and northern districts of Telangana on June, 12 and 13. Also, storms are forecast at 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.



On the other hand, the Visakhapatnam and Amaravati Meteorological Department has forecasted thundershowers at several places along the coast and in Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours due to the southwest monsoon.



Meanwhile, rains occurred in 119 parts of the state from 8 am to 8 pm on Tuesday. It is reported that the southwest monsoon will extend to the rest of the coast by the 11th of this month.