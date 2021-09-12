Weather update: AP to receive rain for the next two days amid low pressure in the Bay of Bengal

The meteorological department said that the low-pressure area formed in the eastern, central, and northeastern Bay of Bengal on Saturday was moving towards the coast of North Odisha-West Bengal. It said it was heading northwest and could turn into a severe storm in 48 hours. It revealed that its impact on the state would not be large.



However, heavy rains were forecast in one or two places in North Coastal districts on Sunday as it moved closer to the coast. The coastal and Rayalaseema areas are likely to receive light rains for the next two days. It is expected to rain till the third week of September. Meanwhile, three people were killed in lightning strikes at different places in Kanchili and Vajrapukottur mandals in Srikakulam district on Friday.



Disaster department commissioner Kannababu said the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal would bring strong winds of 55 to 65 kmph along the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha. Due to this, fishermen have been warned not to go hunting in the sea from Sunday to Tuesday.