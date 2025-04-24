Weather update: AP to receive rains for next three days

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has issued an important weather advisory, forecasting a rise in temperatures alongside rainfall over the next three days. The Meteorological Department reports that a north-south trough extending from north Chhattisgarh and surrounding areas to the Gulf of Mannar is positioned at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level, impacting regions from central Chhattisgarh to Vidarbha, Telangana, and interior Karnataka, extending to Tamil Nadu.

Currently, south-southwesterly winds are prevailing in the lower troposphere over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. The Meteorological Centre foresees high temperatures persisting in Andhra Pradesh for an additional three days, with officials urging residents to remain vigilant. Current temperature readings in the state have exceeded 43 degrees Celsius, and forecasts suggest temperatures could be 2 degrees above the seasonal average. A high alert has been issued for 11 districts across Andhra Pradesh.

The specific weather expectations over the next three days are as follows:

Residents of North Coast Andhra Pradesh & Yanam can anticipate light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers at isolated locations on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There is a likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and brisk winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h.

The weather is expected to remain dry on Thursday and Friday at South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. However, light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers may occur at a few places on Saturday, with potential thunderstorms and gusty winds also predicted.

Similar dry conditions are forecast in Rayalaseema for Thursday and Friday, with thunderstorms and strong winds anticipated. Some locations may experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers on Saturday, again accompanied by gusty winds.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions amidst the predicted weather developments.