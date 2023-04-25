Weather update: AP to receive rains for three days, check the details here

Indian Meteorological Department has given good news to the people of AP stating that there is a chance of rain at many places in Andhra Pradesh for the next three days. It said that a surface circulation formed over West Vidarbha across Marathwada to south interior Karnataka is continuing at an altitude of 1.5 km above mean sea level. Due to this, South/Southwest winds are blowing in the lower troposphere in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

According to weather department, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely at some places along the north coast and Yanam on Tuesday along with thunderstorms at one or two places followed by light to moderate rains or thundershowers are possible at one or two places on Wednesday and Thursday.

While coming to South Coastal Andhra, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely to occur at some places over the south coastal areas on Tuesday. Thunderstorms are likely to occur at one or two places On Wednesday and Thursday,

As far as Rayalaseema region is concerned, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely to occur at some places on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday along with thunderstorms are likely to occur at one or two places. According to Amaravati Meteorological Center, strong winds (speed of 30-40 kmph) are expected at one or two places.