Weather update: APSDMA predicts heatwaves in 100 mandal in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority MD BR Ambedkar said that sever heatwaves rains and high temperatures were recorded in 29 mandals of the state on Tuesday.



He said that the heatwaves occurred in 17 mandals in Anakapalli district, two mandals in Kakinada district, 1 in Krishna, 2 in Nandyal, 2 each in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram and 3 mandals in YSR Kadapa district respectively. In another 110 mandals, the intensity of heatwaves is high, he said.

The authority said that a temperature of 44.7 degrees recorded in Kadapa town of YSR district, 44.5 degrees in Atmakur of Nandyala district, 44.5 degrees in Gospadu, 44.4 degrees in Kotavuratla mandal Kailasapatnam of Anakapalli district, Mantralayam of Kurnool district, 44.4 degrees in Saluru of Parvathipuram Manyam district.

Ambedkar said that according to the forecasts of the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heatwaves in 98 mandals on Wednesday.