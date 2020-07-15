Weather update: Heavy rains likely in Andhra for next two days

With the Surface Trough extending from 3.6 to 4.5 km in the surrounding areas of North Karnataka and active Southwest monsoons over the coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema, the Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightnings in North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for today and tomorrow.

The officials have further said that heavy rains are expected in the north coastal Andhra and surrounding areas of Yanam on Wednesday. There are indications of heavy rains in one or two places in Rayalaseema on the 18th. On the other hand, the state has received heavy rains in the last 24 hours with Tiruvuru 17 cm, Visakhapatnam 10 cm, Chodavaram 8 cm, Dhawaleswaram 7 cm. Kandukur, Piduguralla and Tanukula received 6 cm of rain.

Heavy rains lashed several places in Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam, East and West Godavari districts. The rivers and ponds in the districts are overflowing and the conditions of the villages in the two Godavari districts have been hectic with low lying areas getting drenched and traffic to some villages was disrupted amid floods.