Weather update: Here is the forecast for next three days in AP

Andhra Pradesh is currently experiencing heavy rainfall in many districts, and it is expected to continue for the next three days. The AP Disaster Management Organization has issued a weather bulletin, alerting people on the ongoing rains due to the influence of the southwest monsoon.

Light to moderate rain is forecasted for districts including Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitamaraju, Eluru, Tirupati, and Chittoor. Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada, West Godavari, and NTR districts are expected to receive light rain. On the 31st, moderate rains are predicted for Alluri Seetharamaraju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts. Guntur, Krishna, NTR, West Godavari, East Godavari, Kakinada, Anakapalli, and Visakhapatnam districts are likely to experience light rains.

On the 1st of the month, there is a chance of rain in districts such as Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Kakinada, NTR, Tirupati, Chittoor, and Annamayya, as clarified by the Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, Nandyal received 4.3 mm of rain, Kurnool received 0.9 mm, and Narsapur received 0.6 mm. The rainfall has led to a significant drop in temperatures.