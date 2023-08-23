Weather update: Light to moderate rains expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh today

The AP Disaster Management Agency has predicted light to moderate rains in various districts, including Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Kakinada, Eluru, Nellore, and Tirupati. There is also a chance of light rain in the remaining districts.

On Tuesday, scattered light to moderate rains were observed in districts such as Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitamaraju, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru, NTR, and Prakasam. Some areas recorded significant rainfall, such as 89.6 mm in Saluru, Parvathipuram Manyam district, and 69.2 mm in Jiyammavalasa.



Prakasam district experienced varying weather conditions on Tuesday. While the day started with intense sunlight, the weather cooled down in the evening with moderate showers. The maximum temperatures ranged from 38 to 39.90 degrees Celsius during the day. However, in the evening, the temperature dropped and moderate rain occurred in some places.



Sitampeta in Parvathipuram Manyam district witnessed heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging in low-lying areas. Main roads and intersections were flooded, causing difficulties for commuters. The weather changed abruptly from sunny and hot to cloudy, followed by an hour of rain.



Similar weather patterns have been observed in other districts as well, with intense sunlight during the day and a shift to light to moderate rain in the evening.