Weather update: Moderate rain predicted in Andhra Pradesh for next two days

The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department has forecasted moderate rain in many parts of the state in the next 48 hours due to continuous trough and surface periodicity. The basin continues in northern and southern Odisha and its environs. The sub-Himalayas extend from West Bengal and Sikkim to the southern coastal region of Odisha at an altitude of 2.1 km above sea level.

On the other hand, the surface periodicity formed on the northern coast of Tamil Nadu near the southwestern Bay of Bengal is between 2.1 km and 3.6 km above sea level. Meteorological officials said the surface periodicity has weakened.

Meanwhile, strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph were reported in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

It also rained in many parts of the state last week. This untimely rain caused crop damage. Farmers are worried about the weather department's announcement that it will rain again in next few days.