Weather update: Moderate to heavy rains predicted in AP for next three days

The southwest monsoon, which entered the country on Monday, is actively spreading all over. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, it extends northwards from the Long Islands to northern latitudes and eastern longitudes. The southwest monsoon is expected to extend over the next two days to other parts of the eastern central Bay of Bengal, including the Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and the Andaman Islands. It said it would rain in various parts of the state for the next three days.



According to weather department, moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers expected on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in North coastal Andhra and chance of thunder and lightning in some places. While in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, moderate



to heavy rain or thundershowers are likely in some places on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Met Office said that there will be thundershowers and light rain in many parts of the state.

On the other hand, light to moderate showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Rayalaseema on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday followed by heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning in one or two places.

