Weather update: South Coastal Andhra likely to receive rain, check the forecast here

The strange weather conditions prevailed in Andhra Pradesh with temperatures are below normal on one hand and rains occuring from early January on the other hand. In this context, the Amaravati Meteorological Department has forecasted the latest weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh in the next three days.

It is said that northeast winds were blowing at low altitudes, resulting in cloudy weather. According to weather department, there will be dry for three days today, tomorrow and day after tomorrow in north Coastal Andhra Pradesh while light to moderate showers are likely in one or two places today and slight rain is likely in one or two places tomorrow and dry weather likely to prevail day after tomorrow in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

While coming to Rayalaseeema, there is a chance of light rain in one or two places today and Tomorrow followed by dry weather on Sunday.