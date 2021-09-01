Weather update: Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam to receive heavy rains for next two days

The monsoon trough has extended to southeast through Porbandar, Surat, Jalgaon, Ramagundam and Machilipatnam to the west central Bay of Bengal and the surface basin extends from south Gujarat to southern coastal Andhra Pradesh at an average elevation of 3.1 km to 5.8 km. Due to this, the weather conditions in the state of Andhra Pradesh during the next three days are as follows.

It is reported that light to moderate showers are likely in most parts of North Coast Andhra today and tomorrow along with thunder and lightning. Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall and light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning are likely in most parts of the northern coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rains are likely.

Thundershowers and light to moderate showers are likely in most parts of South Coast Andhra today. Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts are likely to receive heavy rains. Light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning are likely in most parts of southern Andhra Pradesh tomorrow.

Light to moderate showers are expected in some parts of Rayalaseema today with Kurnool and Kadapa districts are likely to receive heavy rains. Light to moderate rains are likely in Rayalaseema tomorrow. The director of the Amaravati Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning in some parts of Rayalaseema.