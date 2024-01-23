  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Welfare and development achieved only by Jagan says MVV Satyanarayana

Welfare and development achieved only by Jagan says MVV Satyanarayana
x
Highlights

The YCP Coordinator of East Constituency, M.V.V Satyanarayana, expressed his belief that the welfare of every village can only be achieved with the...

The YCP Coordinator of East Constituency, M.V.V Satyanarayana, expressed his belief that the welfare of every village can only be achieved with the leadership of AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. They conducted padayatras in various areas and personally interacted with the locals to address their problems.

Mr. MVV Satyanarayana attributed the successful fulfillment of 100% of the promises made by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy during his long padayatra to his efforts. Their aim is to provide welfare schemes to those who truly deserve them.

In light of this, Mr. Satyanarayana requested the blessings and support of the people to re-elect Mr. YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister in the upcoming elections.

The statement also mentions the names of several individuals, including Ramanna Patrudu, Pathivada Venkata Lakshmi, Kari Srilakshmi, Bonda Srinu, Chokkarasekhara Rao, Kanakaraja, Kannababu, Varalakshmi, Vaida Narayana, Karri Prasad, Muddada Krishna, Rama Rao, Kanakala Krishna, Gurus, Chalam, Chinta Srinu, Govind, Molli Venkataramana, Molli Hemanth, Sai, KRV Prasad, Narayanamma, Kantham, Veeramma, Saidhabi, Sagarika Venkat, Shirisha, Shakina, and Venkata

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X