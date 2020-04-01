Welfare pension at doorstep in AP, distributing by volunteers

Amaravati: The door to door pension distribution is bagging happy smile's among the old aged people in the state, amid coronavirus outbreak.

Village and Ward volunteers have commenced distribution of the pension at doorstep of beneficiaries on Wednesday early hours.

The volunteers have taken precautionary measures against coronavirus and reaching out to the pensioners of all categories across the State to distribute the pensions, informed the Chief Minister's office in a statement.

Almost 4 lakhs volunteers are on this initiative today and with in 5-6 hours, nearly 59 lakh beneficiaries are going to get their pensions. By Morning 8.30 AM, nearly 31 lakh people which is 53% of the pensions are distributed.

"Amidst the scare of #covid19 pandemic, our #APVillageWarriors are spreading smiles. Door to door distribution of pensions has begun with utmost care & precautions. So proud of the commendable volunteers! #pensionsdoordelivery", tweeted Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, government advisor (public affairs).





