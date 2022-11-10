Welfare schemes improved living standards: Minister Kakani

Nellore: There have been significant changes in the living standards of people in rural areas with the welfare programmes being implemented by the State government, said Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy.

The Minister visited Manubolu on Wednesday as part of the Gadapa Gadapaku programme and said now people are not wandering at government offices, they are simply approaching local sachivalayam offices for official works.

Govardhan Reddy said people were expressing satisfaction over the services being rendered by the State government and asked which government has implemented these kind of welfare programmes earlier.

Govardhan Reddy said that now there is financial stability in poor families and now the ruling party legislators are getting to know how people are enjoying for the last three years during the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme.

Further, the Minister celebrated his birthday fete along with the students of Manubolu ZP High School one day in advance.

He visited the school and presented vessels for the preparation of malt soup to be distributed to the students every day. A trust came forward to provide malt soup daily in all schools of the Sarvepalli constituency.

He donated vessels for 396 schools in the constituency. He said the Chief Minister was focusing on the development of the education sector providing funds under the Nādu-Nedu programme visualising the needs of the school-going children.

He said schools in the State are now on par with the corporate schools and he appreciated the ZP Chairperson for taking a decision to provide snacks and study material to SSC the students of all ZP schools. School education RJD and in-charge DEO Subba Rao, APC of SSA Usha Rani, ZP CEO Chiranjeevi, MPDO Venkateswarlu, tahsildar Sudhir and others were present.