Welfare schemes should reach all eligible citizens: TUDA chief C Bhaskar Reddy

Tirupati: TUDA Chairman and Government Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy stated that all village secretaries and village volunteers have to strive to see that welfare schemes reach all the eligible citizens.

Speaking at the awareness meeting for the staff of village secretariats at Srinivasa Auditorium of SV University on Sunday, he advised the employees to work with responsibility and discharge their duties sincerely and transparently. He said that in the past secretariat was confined to the state capital only which has now been extended to every village to serve more efficiently to the villagers.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the system to serve rural people. Bhaskar Reddy told the employees to tackle challenges at field level with courage.

Every employee should have all the information of villagers in their jurisdiction and welfare schemes should reach out everyone irrespective of caste, creed and party affiliations, he said. Chittoor MP N Reddeppa called upon the staff of village secretariats to stand as role models and strive hard to get recognition to Chandragiri in the State.

DWAMA PD Chadrasekhar, DRDA PD Murali, Tirupati Rural mandal special officer S Lakshmi, RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy, tahsildars Kiran Kumar, Chandra Mohan and Venkateswara Rao and youth leader C Mohith Reddy were present.