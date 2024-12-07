  • Menu
West Godavari Dist Collectorate staff donate blood

Collector Chadalavada Nagarani visiting a special blood donation camp in Bhimavaram on Friday
West Godavari District Red Cross Society President and district collector Chadalavada Nagarani visited a special blood donation camp organised under the auspices of the Red Cross Society here on Friday

Bhimavaram: West Godavari District Red Cross Society President and district collector Chadalavada Nagarani visited a special blood donation camp organised under the auspices of the Red Cross Society here on Friday. Collector said that steps have been taken to collect blood through a special action plan in the district. She examined the arrangements of the blood donation camp. Certificates and fruits were handed over to those who donated blood. She informed that recently a blood bank with advanced equipment has been set up at Bhimavaram centre. She said that due to shortage of blood in the district, an innovative activity is being designed and implemented as a part of which blood donation was done by the revenue staff at the Collectorate on Friday.

Doctors informed that there is no problem in donating blood once every six months and new cells are born by donating blood. District Red Cross Society Chairman Dr Siva Ramabhadriraju, District Agriculture Officer Z Venkateswara Rao, District Medical & Health Officer Dr D Maheswara Rao, Additional District Medical Health Officer Dr B Bhanu Naik, District Collectorate Administrative Officer HYNC Sekhar, and others participated.

