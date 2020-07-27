West Godavari: District officials impose lockdown in Kovvur constituency from today

Lockdown in West Godavari: Coronavirus positive cases are on the rise in the Andhra Pradesh right now. It is already known that lockdown is being implemented in many parts of Andhra Pradesh. Authorities are imposing a full lockdown in the wake of the rising cases in those areas. Lockdowns are already being implemented in Eluru, Tadepalligudem and Bhimavaram constituencies in West Godavari district. Meanwhile, the authorities are now enforcing a lockdown in Kovvuru constituency as well, which will come into effect from today. However, the shops are allowed to open from 6am to 9am,

Permission was given by the authorities only to open daily necessities, vegetables and milk diarys. District officials issued orders that no one should leave their homes after 9 am. District officials said the decision was taken in view of the growing number of positive cases.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, as many as 47,645 samples were tested in which 7627 positive cases were reported. This brings the total number of cases to 96,298. Of these, 48,956 were active cases and 46,301 were recovered from the virus and discharged. The death toll rose to 1,041 across the state with 51 new deaths in Sunday.