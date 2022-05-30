West Godavari, NTR districts register 44 degree Celsius

Vijayawada (NTR District): Heatwave conditions continue in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh as the summer reaches peak. Interestingly, Rayalaseema districts of Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur and Chittoor have registered lesser temperatures compared to coastal districts. NTR district and West Godavari districts recorded more than 44 degree Celsius on Sunday.

Due to scorching heat and heatwave conditions, most people remained indoors in Vijayawada and other parts of undivided Krishna district. Ibrahimpatnam of NTR district and Tanuku of West Godavari district recorded 44.8 degree Celsius on Sunday.

Some parts of East Godavari, Nellore, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Prakasam and Srikakulam districts registered more than 43 degree Celsius on Sunday. Indian Meteorological department has announced that due to passing of winds from western parts of India, the temperatures are high in coastal districts from East Godavari to Nellore district and temperatures may increase by 1 or 2 degrees in the next two days. Visakhapatnam district has temperature between 41-42 degree Celsius on Sunday. Due to holiday on Sunday, most people stayed indoors from morning to evening in the districts hit by scorching heat and heatwave.

The high temperatures persist during the last few days in coastal districts. On Saturday, Kamavarapukota of West Godavari district recorded 45.2 degree Celsius. Parts of East Godavari and Krishna registered more than 44 degree Celsius, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Guntur districts registered more than 43 degree Celsius. People are facing hardships due to sultry weather and heatwave. Elderly people prefer to stay indoors. People are reluctant to go outside during the afternoon due to scorching heat.

Interestingly, the temperatures in undivided Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts are very less compared to coastal districts. The Rayalaseema region districts recorded between 39 to 41 degree Celsius only on Sunday.

However, there is some good news to the people of Andhra Pradesh as monsoon arrived Kerala state and likely to move towards Andhra Pradesh in 10 days. Indian Meteorological department, Amaravati on Sunday announced that monsoon has already arrived in South Western parts of India. Monsoon spread over parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Bay of Bengal. The recent cyclone Asani also helped monsoon to advance gradually to many parts of South India this year and it will help to move towards Andhra Pradesh soon.