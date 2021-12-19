West Godavari: Police have arrested the accused for allegedly kidnapping a girl in Rajahmahendravaram

Police have arrested a man who allegedly made contact with a young woman on Instagram, claiming he was in love with her, took her out according to plan and kidnapped her. SP Aishwarya Rastogi disclosed this at a press conference held at the East Godavari District Rajahmundry Urban Police District Office on Saturday. According to the report, Moka Phaneendra of New Pusalamarru near Bhimavaram got acquainted with a young woman from Rajanagaram Mandal Tokada on Instagram and started chatting with her and lied in the name of love.



Phaneendra came to Rajanagaram saying that he would take her to long Drive on the 15th of this month as per the plan. He picked up the girl on his bike and took her to a house in Balusumudi 31st ward near Bhimavaram. There he took her gold chain and ear patches. He then tied her legs and arms and beat her. He then phoned her father and threatened her demanding Rs. 5 lakh.

He kidnapped his daughter and threatened to kill her if she gave him Rs 5 lakh, otherwise he would kill her. The girl's parents immediately lodged a complaint with the Rajanagaram police. They were alerted and formed into eight teams and began investigating the case. The kidnapper locked the girl in the same house and locked her out on the 16th of this month and left.

The young woman, who was being held captive in the house, slammed the door. Locals who noticed this informed Balusumudi 31st Ward Women's Police Gangabhavani. She reported the matter to the Two Towns police, who immediately rushed to the scene and entered the house and rescued the young woman.

Balusumudi 31st Ward Women Police Gangabhavani, who acted cleverly in the case, was honored with SP testimonial with cash award.