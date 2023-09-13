When Justice Not in Sight It is right to pick up the sword-Siddarth Luthra

A tweet by senior Supreme Court lawyer Siddarth Luthra who is considered to be one of the top criminal lawyers saying “When all has been tried, yet Justice is not in sight, It is then right to pick up the sword, It is then right to fight”. This is a quote from Zafarnama written by the Guru Gobind Singh ji to Aurangazeb.

This was a tweet sent to himby someone to him which he re-tweeted. Guru Gobind Singh had written this in Zafarnama in 1704 when despite a peace agreement when Aurangzeb had captured the Anandpur Fort and despite a peace agreement with him, he violated it and killed the army who were moving out of the fort.

Though he gave a slug to his tweet saying ‘Motto for the Day,’ it assumes importance as Luthra has been fighting the alleged skill development scam case in which former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested and sent to remand. His argument has been that the case has no merit and no evidence has been produced and that it was a case with political vendetta.



