Where is Naidu, ask YSRCP leaders

Vijayawada: Questioning the whereabouts of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, education minister Botcha Satyanarayana said people should know about the whereabouts of Opposition leader and it is the responsibility of Naidu to inform where he is. “Where is Chandrababu Naidu is a hundred-million-dollar question. Please let us know where is he,” he said while addressing the media at his residence here on Tuesday.

He claimed that Chandrababu Naidu’s son Lokesh ‘fled’ the state three days before Naidu left the state.

Taking exception to postings in social media over Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s personal tour to London, Satyanarayana said that he had never seen such a post-poll situation in the state. Asking the people to maintain restraint on counting day, he said that political parties used to maintain normal relations after completion of elections. But now the situation has changed. “What is the meaning in accusing and fighting with each other when the important leaders of all parties are abroad for their personal reasons after completion of elections?” he said.

Expressing confidence on winning elections, Satyanarayana said that Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to people to vote to YSRCP if they got satisfied with the welfare schemes of his government in the past five years.

He said the YSRCP government brought revolutionary changes in both health and education sectors. As a result of welfare schemes, the paying capacity of people increased. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a trendsetter as he developed a system to see that the benefits of welfare schemes reached the poor without middlemen whereas Chandrababu Naidu cheated people without fulfilling promises made during elections and got defeated in 2019,” he claimed.

Asserting that Jagan Mohan Reddy will swear in as Chief Minister in Visakhapatnam on June 9, Satyanarayana said that seeing the five-year-rule of Jagan, people supported him in the elections.

Meanwhile, addressing media at YSRCP office in Tadepalli, minister Jogi Ramesh said that even TDP leaders are unaware of Chandrababu’s whereabouts. He said that people should know whereabouts of opposition leader. “The TDP leaders are worried about the disappearance of party chief. The TDP itself is going to disappear after declaration of poll results,” he said.