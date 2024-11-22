Live
Who is AP's Next CM: Chandrababu Naidu Makes Key Comments in Assembly
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu shares his vision for the state's future, announcing the start of Amaravati construction, prioritizing Polavaram, and aiming for his fifth term as Chief Minister.
The Andhra Pradesh Assembly session concluded on Friday, November 22, with both houses adjourned indefinitely. On the final day, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu delivered a significant speech, sharing several key remarks.
Chandrababu expressed confidence in securing a fifth term as Chief Minister, stating that the "Chandrababu 4.0" phase had just begun in the state. He emphasized that those who work for the welfare of the people will always emerge victorious, drawing a parallel to states where the same party has ruled for decades.
The Chief Minister also made an important announcement regarding the development of Amaravati. He confirmed that construction work would begin in December, with the completion of buildings for NGOs and All India Services officers within nine months, and MLA and MLC quarters within six months. He assured the public that Amaravati would be fully developed within the next three years.
Chandrababu reiterated that his government was prioritizing the Polavaram project, calling it the lifeblood of Andhra Pradesh. He assured that the project would be completed by 2027.
Furthermore, he emphasized that his government was focused on a balanced approach, blending development with welfare programs. He reiterated the slogan "Wealthy, Healthy, and Happy Andhra Pradesh" as a guiding principle for the state's progress.Who
Chandrababu also urged MLAs to prepare a vision document for their respective constituencies, outlining how they envision their areas by 2047 and working towards achieving that goal. He stressed that those who work selflessly for the people would be remembered and rewarded with success.