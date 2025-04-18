Who’s blocking whom? Politics over cow deaths turns into a blame game

Tirupati: The controversy surrounding alleged cow deaths at SV Goshala, run by TTD, took a dramatic political turn on Thursday, with leaders from the ruling NDA and opposition YSRCP (YSRCP) engaging in a war of words and staging confrontations.

The row began with former TTD Chairman and YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy alleging that over 100 cows had died at the Goshala within the first two months of the year due to the negligence of TTD administration. His accusations were promptly refuted by TTD Chairman BR Naidu and Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, who dismissed them as malicious and politically motivated attempts to defame the TTD.

The situation escalated when TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao publicly challenged Bhumana to substantiate his claims. Bhumana accepted the challenge and announced he would visit Goshala on Thursday. In anticipation, leaders from both NDA and YSRCP prepared for site visits to prove their respective stands. Tensions flared when NDA leaders, including MLAs from the erstwhile Chittoor district, arrived at the Goshala, demanding Bhumana face them directly. They even contacted him by phone, pressing him to come forward and verify his statements.

Initially planning to hold a peace rally to the site, NDA leaders abandoned the idea following police advice and instead visited the facility and addressed the media. Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders, led by Bhumana and MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, attempted their own rally towards Goshala but were blocked by police citing security reasons. Authorities offered Bhumana entry into the facility with just his personal security and aides, but he refused, insisting on entering with party cadres.

As police denied entry, Bhumana and other YSRCP leaders staged a protest by lying down on the road. The party accused the NDA government of using law enforcement to suppress efforts to uncover the truth. They also alleged preferential treatment after ruling party leaders, including several MLAs and TTD Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, were allowed inside the Goshala, reportedly with only their security and assistants. The NDA leaders, in turn, denied any special treatment and insisted they followed the guidelines.

Later when Bhumana agreed to send a five-member team, police reportedly blocked them from leaving his residence. He later addressed the media, alleging that police were deployed at his home since morning and prevented YSRCP leaders, including MP Gurumoorthy and former ministers, from proceeding. Gurumoorthy eventually reached Goshala and lambasted police, calling their conduct disgraceful and a sign of the government’s failure to protect animal welfare.

Meanwhile, TDP MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy lashed out at YSRCP, accusing them of politicising cow protection and offending Hindu sentiments. He dismissed Bhumana’s claims as a diversionary tactic and demanded an apology. Other NDA MLAs echoed the sentiment, questioning Bhumana’s absence at Goshala and reiterating that his allegations lacked substance.

They challenged Bhumana’s assertion that police blocked his visit to the Goshala, pointing out that MP Gurumoorthy was granted access. If that was the case, they asked, what stopped Bhumana from coming himself? They argued it was a clear indication that he was evading the opportunity to substantiate his allegations. The standoff triggered a heated exchange between both factions, forcing police to step in and temporarily halt the confrontation as they struggled to calm the situation.