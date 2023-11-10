Pulivendula: Why AP needs Jagan? Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy launched the YSRCP campaign from his home turf on Thursday. This mass outreach programme is meant to energise party’s rank and file ahead of the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

It may be mentioned here that Jagan had recently announced that the 40-day campaign would begin from the mandal level. The mandal presidents and party activists will brief the people about various welfare schemes and development activities of the YSRC government. Party teams would reach the doorstep of every home to convey the message.

The party which wants to present a report card to the people would now have a long list to add to the various welfare schemes launched by the government as the Chief Minister on Thursday laid foundation stones for several programmes and inaugurated various institutions.

On day one, the Chief Minister participated in the consecration of the Krishna temple, followed by the inauguration of Shilparamam. He laid foundation stone for Swamy Narayan Gurukul School and consecration of newly-built Sri Krishna Temple at Bhakarapuram Ring Road circle. Jagan inaugurated agriculture and horticulture colleges on the campus of Andhra Pradesh Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock (APCARL), state of the art Central Testing Laboratory, Agriculture and Horticulture labs. This lab has been set up at a cost of Rs 11 crore to test adulteration of dairy products and conduct quality control tests on pharmaceutical applications and diagnostic services.

The CM also inaugurated hilltop tower with 16.5 feet tall Dr YSR statue with boating facilities, ropeway and children’s zone. Later he visited the Aditya Birla Unit. On Friday, he will inaugurate RK Valley Police Station in Idupulapaya. Later, he will interact with the public representatives at Eco Park in Vemula mandal, before returning to Tadepalle.

