Why Kakani on the run, if he is innocent?

Nellore: TDP politburo member and Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy questioned why YSRCP district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy is on the run if he is truly innocent in the alleged quartz illegal mining case.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday after attending a court inquiry regarding his alleged involvement in the online sale of Anandaiah Ayurvedic medicine during COVID-19 pandemic, Chandramohan Reddy recalled that former YSRCP government had filed 18 cases against him during its five-year tenure. He stated that he attended each inquiry, respecting the law, despite maintaining his innocence.

Reddy criticised YSRCP leaders for defending Kakani, stating that instead of holding press conferences, they should produce him before the police. He alleged that illegal mining worth crores of rupees took place, with 14 poclain machines, trucks, and explosives stored in a godown in Varadapuram village, near Kakani’s native village, Toderu.

He further disclosed that the inquiry revealed illegally mined quartz from Varadapuram and Rusthum mines was stored in a godown in Kakani’s native village. Reddy asked how these activities could have occurred without Kakani’s knowledge.

Reddy asserted that someone involved in such activities has no right to be in politics, and that Kakani’s tenure as MLA and minister was a misfortune for Nellore district. He also criticised former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing Kakani, whom he described as a criminal, as YSRCP Nellore district president.