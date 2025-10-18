Why this hostility to progress? Lokesh to Jagan

Vijayawada: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh accused the YSRCP of undermining Andhra Pradesh’s development, particularly targeting Google’s USD 15 billion AI hub investment.

Posting on X on Friday, Lokesh said global media, technologists, and leaders have praised the historic agreement, calling it transformative for the state. “Yet, YSRCP is spitting venom, filing fake cases, and spreading lies to stall progress,” he alleged.

Lokesh criticised the party for attempting to block projects that could create opportunities for youth, while publicly preaching development. He accused the YSRCP of fostering division along caste and regional lines and sabotaging initiatives that could uplift millions.

“Every project they try to block isn’t just paperwork, it crushes the hopes of our young people,” he said. Lokesh questioned former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s hostility, asking why the party opposes projects that benefit the state’s future. “Why this hostility to progress? Why this hatred for the youth of Andhra Pradesh?” he questioned Jagan. He reaffirmed the NDA coalition government’s commitment to advancing Andhra Pradesh’s growth and leveraging global investments to create opportunities for its youth, asserting that progress will not be derailed by political obstruction.

