Will anti-incumbency & sympathy work for TDP?

Tirupati: Telugu Desam Party is making constructed efforts to win Pileru Assembly seat. Party constituency in-charge Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, brother of former CM and BJP leader Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, who lost in 2019 elections by a margin of 7,000 votes, is stopping at nothing to win the elections this time, taking advantage of anti-incumbency and sympathy factors as he lost two times from Pileru.

The possibility of changing present YSRCP MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy also can prove advantageous for the Opposition - TDP. In case if YSRCP changes MLA, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy's brother’s son Sudheer Reddy’s name could be considered.

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, who won in 2014 and 2019, has a strong base and any change will affect the prospects of YSRCP, sources noted.

The constituency has 40% Muslim votes, who are the deciding factor in Pileru Assembly.

In the beginning, opposition party candidates including P Thimma Reddy of Krishi Lok Party (1955) and CPI C K Narayana Reddy (1962) had won from Pileru, defeating Congress candidate. But in 1967, 1972 and 1978, Congress candidate Mogal Sufulla Baig won the Assembly elections.

However after TDP came into existence, Challa Prabhakar Reddy won in

1983 and 1985 Assembly elections from Pileru.

Congress retained the seat in 1989 when Peddireddy

Ramachandra Reddy won. But again in 1994, he lost and TDP regained the seat and GV Sreenatha Reddy was elected.

Peddireddy, who emerged as the dominant leader in the area, was able to win from Pileru in 1999, 2004 and 2009 before he shifted to Punganur constituency in 2014.

Sitting YSRCP MLA Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy, though developed the constituency and has good relations with party leaders and activists, he is facing allegations including his involvement in sand sale and land issues.

Pileru TDP constituency in-charge N Kishore Kumar Reddy unsuccessfully fought the polls as Jai Samaikyandhra Party candidate, a party founded by his brother Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy after State bifurcation but lost.

Political observers say that Kishore Kumar Reddy is in an advantageous position as TDP popularity is gaining in the constituency due to anti-incumbency and has more chances to win.

Kiran Kumar Reddy, who is now in BJP, is also having influence in the constituency and it is to be seen to whom is going to work for.