Will build capital fulfilling aspirations of people: CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said Amaravati would be constructed to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of people and would be built in such a way that everyone in the state would proudly feel that it is 'My capital-My Amaravati'.

Speaking after the relaunch of Amaravati capital works by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, he exuded confidence that the construction of Amaravati would be completed in three years, and he would again invite the Prime Minister for its inauguration. The new city needs the Prime Minister’s blessings, he said.

The Chief Minister said Amaravati will be a well-planned future city with an inner ring-road and outer ring-road, along with a greenfield airport to connect all the countries.

Also, the city will be developed as a health and education hub by establishing institutions of global standards.

“Amaravati is not just a city but the sentiment of five crore people. It is the reflection of self-respect, self-confidence, hopes and aspirations of AP people,” he said.

Naidu further said India has emerged as a strong nation under the able leadership of Modi and the country will also become a strong economic force.

Praising Mod for the stupendous growth the country had seen in recent years, Naidu said that when Modi became the Prime Minister for the first time in 2014, the country had 10th largest economy in the world and after Modi had taken over, the country rose from 10th position to fifth position during his 11-year rule.

Naidu said AP is welcoming the Union Cabinet's decision to conduct a caste census and added that the decision to collect caste and socio-economic data in the census will help in inclusive empowerment of everyone in all aspects.