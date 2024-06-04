Will exit polls become exact polls?

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced earlier that YSRCP would break the 2019 record and that the entire country would be watching Andhra Pradesh on the election counting day slated on June 4.

Even as the CM’s statement instilled a new ‘josh’ among the party cadre, it appears to be a different scenario now.

Following the exit poll results, the TDP cadre has become more confident as several surveys indicated a clean sweep for the alliance parties.

Even after the release of the exit polls, both the ruling party and the alliance parties were under the impression that they would form the government next in AP.

Brushing aside the recent surveys, North Andhra Regional Coordinator and Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy said that they cannot be relied upon and expressed confidence that YSRCP is sure to come to power in the state. The voters, especially women voters, continue to extend support to Jagan Mohan Reddy, he reiterated.

The exit polls carried out by credible national-level agencies indicate that it would be a clean sweep for the alliance parties in Andhra Pradesh. Even for some of the TDP leaders, who were in a bit of confusion earlier, the results of exit polls cleared any trace of doubt in them.

Post the surveys, some of the alliance party leaders broke into a celebration mode. At the party office in Amaravati on Monday, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was welcomed by the party leaders shouting ‘Jai Jai Babu’ and ‘CM Babu’.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP leaders booked resorts and conference halls to watch the counting exercise live and celebrate their victory later. But, their enthusiasm doused post the exit polls.

Punters bet big on alliance candidates as there are only hours left for the counting day.