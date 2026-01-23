Azim Premji University introduces PG diploma programs in education

Bengaluru: Azim Premji University has announced the opening of admissions for its Postgraduate Diploma programs for teachers and educators at its Bengaluru campus. Designed for working professionals in the education sector, these one-year, part-time programs aim to strengthen professional practice through a blend of theory and hands-on learning.

The University is offering three Postgraduate Diploma programs: Early Childhood Education, Educational Assessments, and Teaching Children with Learning Disabilities. Delivered in a hybrid format, the programs combine online classes with on-campus sessions, enabling participants to continue working while pursuing advanced professional development.

Each Postgraduate Diploma consists of four certificate courses, each of 12 weeks’ duration. Applicants have the flexibility to enroll either in the full diploma program or choose individual certificate courses based on their learning needs.

The programs are open to school teachers, teacher-educators, special educators, school administrators, and professionals working with government bodies, private institutions, or NGOs engaged with the school system. Applicants must have a minimum of two years of relevant work experience.

Commenting on the initiative, Ankur Madan, Director, School of Education, Azim Premji University, said the programs are designed to help educators apply learning directly in their professional practice while encouraging critical reflection and inquiry. For the 2026 admissions cycle, the last date to apply is February 12, 2026. Interviews will be held in February 2026, and classes are scheduled to commence on March 1, 2026. Dates are tentative and subject to change.