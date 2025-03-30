Will fight for recognition to activists, says Lokesh

Vijayawada : Observing that yellow (TDP) flag is an emotion for the TDP leaders and activists, the party national general secretary and minister Nara Lokesh said that during the 43-year-long journey the party witnessed several victories and crises.

Addressing a massive party meeting on the occasion of the 43rd TDP formation day at the NTR Bhavan at Mangalagiri, Lokesh said the TDP alone has the cadre which continues to raise the party flag despite facing several difficulties. The very formation of the TDP itself is a revolution and the maiden victory is a history, the TDP national general secretary said and made it clear that it is possible only with the TDP either to create history or to rewrite it.

Making it clear that he will fight for the cadre both within the party and outside, Lokesh said that his sole aim is to get proper recognition for those who work hard for the party. “I wish that the village-level leader should rise to the state-level,” he said and stated that he made a proposal before the party that those who held a post for two successive terms should either hold an upper position or give a gap for another one term period.

He made it clear that the cleansing operation will be taken up in the party and that posts will be given to those who mingle with the public. All the nominated posts will be filled very soon, Lokesh announced.

Pointing out that everywhere the ‘Red Book’ is doing rounds, the minister said that there is no need for him to mention the ‘Red Book’. Some persons are suffering heart attacks when even ‘Red Book’ is mentioned, Lokesh said, and added that power should not reach one’s head. “No one should feel egoistic. Let us all work for the people and that we can survive only if we have people’s blessings. Everyone should keep this in mind and all should strive to win the hearts of the people,” Lokesh maintained.

Lokesh said the politics till 2019 was different and between 2019 and 2024 was totally different as the state has experienced a historic anarchic rule in the past five years. “We have firmly resisted the attack on a temple and ours is a blood which is not scared of even claymore mines.”

Activist is the leader in the TDP and in the whole country it is only the TDP that accords highest respect to cadre, he remarked. In just a matter of 83 days, one crore members have been enrolled, Lokesh said and pointed out that in Andhra Pradesh the party has one crore 53 thousand and 551 members while in Telangana the party has 1,78,041 members. The membership enrollment in both the states put together is 1,02,35,857 he said.