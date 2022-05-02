Will give return gift to the YSRCP after TDP comes to power, asserts Atchennaidu

Telugu Desam Party state president Kinjarapu Atchennaidu was outraged over the atrocities of YSRCP. He condemned the attack by YSRCP leaders on the house of TDP activist Kanishetti Nagulu in Dachepalli in the Palanadu district.



Atchennaidu demanded the arrest of Municipal Chairperson Ramadevi's husband, sons and relatives, the municipal chairperson responsible for the attack. He said they will not keep quiet if the TDP activists were attacked and opined CM Jagan has no intention of doing good to the people.

Atchennaidu alleged that the government is focusing on the destruction of property and filing illegal cases against the opposition. He said people are being intimidated and attacked.

"The TDP government will come to power in 2024. We will give a return gift to the YSRCP," Atchennaidu added.