Will not allow Jagan destroy state, says Naidu

Amaravati: Former chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu assured the agitating Amaravati farmers that nobody could shift the capital from here. He, along with his wife Bhuvaneswari, participated on Wednesday in the farmers' agitation that has been going on for the last two weeks.

Naidu said that the capital city was set up at Amaravati following due legal process. "Once settled, then it is settled forever," he said, with respect to establishment of a capital for any state. Even the Sivaramakrishnan Committee, appointed by the Union government after the bifurcation of the state, suggested establishment of capital between Vijayawada and Guntur cities. After carefully considering the interests of the all regions in the state, the Amaravati was selected as capital, he explained.

Accusing Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of dividing the people on the basis of region, religion and caste, the TDP chief said that the idea of three capitals was also part of that conspiracy. He said Jagan could not digest the appreciation to the lands of farmers in this region and hence planning to ruin them.

Stating that he would not allow the Chief Minister to destroy the state, he urged the farmers to continue their protests and added that people from across the state support them.

He said he had developed Hyderabad and laid foundation to Amaravati to develop it as global destination. Jagan also agreed to the proposal to set up capital here and suggested acquisition of least 30,000 acre, when he was in opposition. Now, Jagan took back his words and doing injustice to the farmers, cheating the people, alleged Naidu.

Reacting to the hurdles created by police to Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, who visited Amaravati on December 31, the TDP chief said that it was undemocratic and asked what might have Jagan done if then TDP government had resorted to same thing during his Padayatra. He also pointed out DGP D Gautam Sawang who described attack on his convoy in November as "freedom of expression" ordering arrest of protesting farmers.

Meanwhile, supporting the farmers agitation, Bhuvaneswari donated her bangles to organise continuous protests until they achieve their dream city. She explained that Naidu was giving first priority to the farmers, people and then only his family. She assured that he would continue his support to the farmers.