Will not spare criticism against Naidu: Budda Venkanna

TDP leader Buddha Venkanna in reply to the strong-worded letter from Mudragada Padmanabham against Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu has lashed out at the former saying that Mudragada was obstructing the Kapu movement for the sake of politics.



Stating that they would not spare if anyone speaks against Chandrababu Naidu, Budda Venkanna demanded Mudragada to tell as to what Jagan Mohan Reddy has done to the Kapu community and what Naidu has done for them.

Budda found fault with Mudragada for raising the BC reservation issues after keeping quiet for a long time and warned of severe consequences if anybody uses the Kapu movement for political reasons.

Buddha Venkanna stated that they would answer every letter written by Mudragada Padmanabham and clarified that allegations against Naidu will not be tolerated anymore.

It is known that the Mudragada Padmanabham has written a letter criticising Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu. Buddha Venkanna has now released the letter as a counter to the letter.