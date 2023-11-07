Will remain always grateful to people of Toderu: Agri Minister

Toderu (Nellore district): Saying that he is fortunate to be born at Toderu village, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said his family will remain grateful to the people of the village as they have extended their full support to him achieve growth in politics.



Speaking after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various development works worth Rs 1.5 crore which include Dr YSR Health Clinic, construction of multipurpose facilitation centre (MPFC) and drains at Toderu village in Podalakuru mandal on Monday.

The Minister recalled that his father Kakani Ramana Reddy had served as president for Pidalakuru Samithi for 18 years and now he was blessed with the opportunity to serve people as a Minister.

He said that already infrastructure facilities have been provided in Toderu village and more developmental projects are expected to be taken up in the village very soon.

On the occasion, the Minister has paid rich tributes to his father late K Ramana Reddy at his memorial in the village.

Later, the Minister cut a huge cake to mark the completion of six years of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

YSRCP leaders and officials from several departments were present.