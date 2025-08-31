Will serve public till my last breath: MLA Kotamreddy

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has claimed that he will be in public service till his last breath and prepared to face the worst in that aspect.

In the wake of a video went viral over the conspiracy being hatched by some unidentified persons to murder MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, he broke the silence over the issue in a media conference at his office here on Saturday.

Addressing the reporters, Kotamreddy revealed that he was shocked as some media persons showed a video clipping on July 1 related to the discussions of some persons hatching conspiracy to kill him. He suspected the role of YSRCP leaders in this. “Neither I nor my family members are not afraid of such threats,” he stated.

Expressing displeasure over the police administration’s failure in cracking the mystery behind this video episode even after two months, the MLA urged police to take action against the master minds behind this.

Responding to the statement of SP G Krishnakanth, who said that he got information about the incident three days ago, the MLA questioned as to why police failed to alert him over the issue.

Lambasting a vernacular Telugu newspaper for publishing a report that his brother and TDP rural in-charge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy has a role behind this conspiracy to murder him, the MLA, without taking any names, pointed that such tradition prevails in a political family, which killed blood relatives for power and properties.

And claimed that his family never have such tradition. The MLA urged the police to launch impartial probe over the incident.