Will sign on mega DSC first after taking office: Naidu

Bukkarayasamudram-Kadiri: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu promised to increase monthly old age pensions from the present Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 to all eligible men and women who are in their evening of life.

Addressing largely attended public meetings dubbed as 'Praja Galam' at Bukkarayasamudram and Kadiri towns here as part of his state wide election campaign in twin districts of Sri Sathya Sai and Anantapur districts on Thursday, Naidu also promised to affix his signature on the first file relating to mega-DSC facilitating jobs for filling teachers posts in government schools, if TDP is voted to power. After May 13, the day of polling, the TDP is all set to ride back to power and many good things will start happening.

After he takes over as the chief minister of the state, Naidu said unlike Jaganmohan Reddy he would press wealth buttons. He would create wealth and then distribute the same to people.

Under 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme, he would transfer for each child's education Rs 15,000 and if there are three children, he would transfer Rs 45,000 into the mother’s accounts. Besides free travel to women in RTC buses, the TDP supremo said he would extend an incentive of Rs 20,000 to every small and marginal farmer’s bank accounts. He would restore 90 per cent subsidy to farmers for drip and sprinkler irrigation. As assured, he would bring a law for the protection of BCs.

The captain of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, Naidu announced the reopening of closed Anna canteens in the length and breadth of the state and make available subsidised food to urban poor.

He called upon the people of the twin Anantapur and Sathya Sai districts to bring back TDP to power.

He expressed confidence that the NDA alliance in the state would get a minimum of 24 MP seats and 160 Assembly seats.

He said that the people waited full five years to bring down autocratic rule in the state. After 46 days the people should strategically kill Narakasura in the state on May 13.

Raising the slogan himself ‘Job ravalante’, he asked the people to fill in the blank and spontaneously came the answer ‘Babu Ravali’.

Stating that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is the reason for all the evils plaguing the state, he described Jagan as the betrayer of Rayalaseema. “While we, during 2014-19 TDP rule, spent Rs 12,000 crore on Rayalaseema irrigation projects and completed 95 per cent of works, YSRCP government could not spend Rs 1 crore on their completion,” he said.

Naidu said Jagan is also the persecutor of SC community. He filed 6,000 cases on SCs and killed 180 of them through his party goons, he alleged.

Singanamala TDP candidate Bandaru Sravani described Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule to that of Adolf Hitler’s in Germany. She accused sitting MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi and her husband of unleashing a reign of terror.

Addressing large crowds at Kadiri Praja Galam in STSN Government College grounds on Thursday evening, TDP chief reiterated his commitment to implement five guarantees of his party if he is voted back to power.

He made an impassionate plea to youth and party workers to work hard for the next 46 days and once the party comes to power, he would take responsibility for their future.

He addressed his first 'Praja Galam' meeting at Raptadu on Thursday morning. Former minister Paritala Sunitha and her son Sriram mobilised huge crowds at Raptadu.