Will support whoever the candidate is from Udayagiri, says Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy

Former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy said that the decision of Udayagiri ticket will be completely as per the idea of CM Jaganmohan Reddy, and whoever is given it, everyone will work together and work for the victory of the candidate. Several leaders from Udayagiri constituency met Rajamohan Reddy at Mekapati's residence in Nellore on Sunday.



Speaking on this occasion, he said that CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has full understanding of all matters. He said that the process of selecting candidates for the 2024 elections will be examined from many angles. He said Mekapati's family will give full support to whoever is given the ticket and everyone should work together to win the YSRCP. He suggested to work for the success of the party to make YS Jaganmohan Reddy as CM again. He said that the matter of the candidate will be clarified soon.

Rajmohan Reddy said that he would talk to the leaders of all the mandals, public representatives and party leaders and resolve problems. He said that Udayagiri has a 40-year relationship with Mekapati's family and there was some trouble with Chandrasekhar Reddy's affair.