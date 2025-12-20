Will use less animals in scientific research: Scientists

Visakhapatnam: Hundreds of scientists attending the 13th International Conference on Preclinical Insights from Animal Studies on Drug Discovery and Translational Research pledged to develop alternatives to laboratory animals and minimise their use in scientific research.

Scientists from various central research organisations participated in the two-day conference organised by the Laboratory Animal Scientists’ Association (LASA), India at GITAM Deemed to be University here on Friday.

While emphasising the need to reduce animal usage, the participants also acknowledged that laboratory animals have played a crucial role in helping researchers understand the underlying mechanisms involved in the development of diseases.

Inaugurating the conference, Varaprasad Reddy, Founder of Shantha Biotechnics Limited, stressed that global acceptance of Indian-made biologics requires robust quality systems with unquestionable data integrity. He noted that high-quality laboratory animals form the foundation of preclinical testing, batch release, and regulatory compliance, as their health, genetic quality, and well-being are critical to data reliability for human use.

The institution’s Chancellor Virander Singh Chauhan said that preclinical research remains essential for understanding disease mechanisms, evaluating drug targets and ensuring safety before clinical trials.

LASA president Vijay Pal Singh said that laboratory animal science plays a key role to do ethical and high-quality biomedical research in India.