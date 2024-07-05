Will work towards inclusive growth: Collector Thameem Ansariya

Ongole: Collector A Thameem Ansariya participated as a chief guest in the 127th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju, at the Girijan Bhavan in Ongole on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that along with the fighting for freedom, Sitarama Raju strived for the rights of the tribals, and assured to take special action for the holistic development of the tribals. She assured to focus on the health, education, skill development, and economic development of the tribals.

The government schemes and welfare programmes will be utilised in that direction, and will rejoin the tribal children in schools, where they drop out from education. Youth are advised to get inspiration from Sitarama Raju. She announced the establishment of a pre-metric tribal hostel in Ongole, and an action plan will be prepared to develop the infrastructure in the tribal hostels in the district.

The district tribal officer Jagannatha Rao, BC welfare officer Anjala, social welfare officer Lakshmanaik, minority welfare officer Narayana, SC Corporation ED Arjjun Naik, and others were present.