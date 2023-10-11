Winged guests arrive at Pulicat, Nelapattu bird sanctuaries

Tirupati: As the winter season approaches, Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary in Sullurpeta of Tirupati district, is once again witnessing the arrival of migratory birds. Over 10 species of these winged travellers have already made their way to the sanctuary, which is renowned for its role in providing a temporary home to thousands of migratory birds from around the world.

Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary, located in the northern part of the lagoon, is a vital stopover point for migratory birds during their long journeys. It is estimated that around 60000 migrant water birds, belonging to approximately 80 different species, visit this sanctuary every year. These birds come from as far as Ladakh, Tibet, China, Siberia, Nigeria and Australia, seeking refuge in the sanctuary’s hospitable environs.

Among the early arrivals this year, a flock of Pelicans has graced Pulicat Lake, signalling the beginning of the annual migration.

Typically, a few pioneering birds arrive first to assess the conditions and they are soon followed by larger flocks.

The sanctuary’s diverse avian guests include Greater Flamingos, Spot-billed Pelicans, Little Stints, Pond Herons, Herring Gulls, Curlews, Ducks, Sandpipers, Blue Jays, Common Teals, Little Cormorants, Spotted Billed Pelicans, Egrets, Painted Storks, Night Herons, Garganeys, White Ibises, Large Egrets, Open Billed Storks, Spoonbills and many more. These birds feed and breed in the northern part of the lagoon before returning to their native habitats, often with their offspring in tow.

This annual influx of migratory birds, particularly nearly 15000 flamingos that call the sanctuary home for the winter, is a sight to behold and a magnet for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts.

In response, officials have made extensive arrangements to ensure the comfort and enjoyment of visitors. Amenities such as benches, drinking water facilities and other essentials have been provided to enhance the bird-watching experience.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Samuel, said, “The wildlife department has been alerted to the early arrival of foreign birds this year. Special arrangements are being made for tourists who come to witness this spectacular avian display. We are ensuring pollution-free surroundings in the Pulicat area of Nelapattu to minimise disturbances to the birds”. He added that permissions for bird watching would be granted from October to May, but tourists are urged to be mindful of the birds and refrain from using plastic and other hazardous items.

Additionally, the nearby Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, located in Doravari Satram mandal near Pulicat Lake, is also attracting a wide variety of migratory birds. Officials have been proactive in maintaining the sanctuary’s ecological balance by removing silt from local tanks and releasing fish to provide nourishment for the avian visitors.