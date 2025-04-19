Live
Winning Mayoral post, a cakewalk for alliance
The alliance won the Mayoral seat of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) with ease on Saturday.
With 74 council members of the GVMC voting in favour of the alliance, the no confidence motion was moved against G. Hari Venkata Kumari without any hassles.
The three allied parties are now busy in selecting the Mayoral candidate. According to MPs and MLAs, the new Mayor is likely to be elected on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh, and MLAs Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and Ganta Srinivasa Rao pointed out that the GVMC was the hotbed for corruption during the YSRCP's tenure. But under the alliance rule, the corporation is all set to witness signs of development in future, they stressed.
The alliance corporators, ex-officio members, among others, broke into a celebration mode at the GVMC office soon after winning the no trust move against the Mayor.